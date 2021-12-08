Health Care Sector Update for 12/08/2021: VALN,TLRY,TLRY.TO,NUVB

Health care stocks were moderately higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.5% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 0.4%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 1.2%.

In company news, Valneva (VALN) was climbing 8.6% after announcing an advance purchase agreement to supply Bahrain with 1 million doses of its VLA200inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Tilray (TLRY) rose 3.4% after the Canadian cannabis company announced its purchase of Colorado-based Breckenridge Distillery, expanding its business footprint in the United States. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed but Tilray said the deal should immediately increase its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization and lift its generating adjusted EBITDA margins to around 25%.

Nuvation Bio (NUVB) was hanging on for a 0.2% gain, easing from a nearly 2% advance that followed the US Food and Drug Administration clearing the company to begin phase I/II testing of its NUV-422 drug candidate as a potential treatment for patients with certain forms of breast cancer. Initial data from the dose-escalation phase of the trial are expected during the second half of 2022.

