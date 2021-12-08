Health Care Sector Update for 12/08/2021: DARE, VALN, IGMS, XLV, IBB

US Markets
Health care stocks rallying in Wednesday's premarket trading. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.2% higher and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently up by 0.3%.

Dare Bioscience (DARE) was gaining over 16% in value after saying the US Food and Drug Administration approved Xaciato vaginal gel for female patients 12 years and older living with bacterial vaginosis.

Valneva (VALN) was climbing past 12% after saying it has entered into an advance purchase agreement with Bahrain for one million doses of its inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate VLA2001.

IGM Biosciences (IGMS) was advancing by more than 3% after saying it has secured a grant agreement from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for the production and study of IgM and IgA antibodies for the potential prevention of malaria.

