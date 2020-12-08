Health Care Sector Update for 12/08/2020: MRNS, ARCT, IGMS, VHT, IYH, IBB

Health care stocks were mostly flat during premarket trading on Tuesday. The Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) and the iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare (IYH) were both unchanged. Meanwhile, the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) lost 0.1%

Stocks moving on the news include Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS), which declined more than 8% before markets open. The company said Monday night that it is planning to launch a public offering of its common shares.

Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) also fell more than 11% after pricing its offering of 1,365,000 of its common shares at $110 per share.

IGM Biosciences (IGMS) was down more than 4% after saying that it is planning to sell $150 million shares or pre-funded warrants to purchase shares in an underwritten public offering.

