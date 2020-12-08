Health Care Sector Update for 12/08/2020: CRIS,KURA,ARCT

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.7% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was up 0.8%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 1.2%.

In company news, Curis (CRIS) soared on Tuesday, at one point rising almost 450% to reach its highest share price since October 2017, after saying its CA-4948 small molecule drug candidate showed encouraging clinical activity during a phase I trial in patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, a form of cancers characterized by immature blood cells in the bone marrow.

Kura Oncology (KURA) was 10% higher after the small molecule cancer therapies company late Monday announced plans for a $200 million public offering of its common shares. It also is providing underwriters with an option to buy up $30 million additional shares to cover potential over-allotments.

Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) tumbled almost 19% after the messenger RNA medicines company late Monday priced a $150.2 million public offering of nearly 1.4 million common shares at $110.00 apiece. It expects to use the net proceeds to fund clinical trials and to begin producing its LUNAR-COV19 vaccine candidate for stockpiling purposes.

