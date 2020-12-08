Health Care Sector Update for 12/08/2020: CMD,CRIS,KURA,ARCT

Health care stocks eased slightly from their prior advance this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.5% in late trade while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was up 0.6%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 1.4%.

In company news, Forma Therapeutics Holdings (FMTX) climbed 21% after announcing positive results from phase I testing of its FT-4202 drug candidate, with six of the seven patients with sickle cell disease receiving a 300-milligram dose of the selective pyruvate kinase-R activator each day for two weeks showing clinically significant increases in their hemoglobin levels. The data also demonstrated FT-4202 decreased the number of immature red blood cells reticulocyte counts and the rupturing of sickle red blood cell, it said.

Curis (CRIS) soared on Tuesday, at one point rising almost 450% to reach its highest share price since October 2017, after saying its CA-4948 small molecule drug candidate showed encouraging clinical activity during a phase I trial in patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, a form of cancers characterized by immature blood cells in the bone marrow.

Kura Oncology (KURA) was 7.4% higher after the small molecule cancer therapies company late Monday announced plans for a $200 million public offering of its common shares. It also is providing underwriters with an option to buy up $30 million additional shares to cover potential over-allotments.

To the downside, Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) tumbled 19% after the messenger RNA medicines company late Monday priced a $150.2 million public offering of nearly 1.4 million common shares at $110.00 apiece. It expects to use the net proceeds to fund clinical trials and to begin producing its LUNAR-COV19 vaccine candidate for stockpiling purposes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.