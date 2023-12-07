Health Care Sector Update for 12/07/2023: WVE, ETNB, BMY, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Thursday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down a slight 0.1% and iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently 0.6% higher.

WAVE Life Sciences (WVE) was declining by more than 30% after saying it started a $100 million offering of ordinary shares, and to certain investors in lieu of ordinary shares, pre-funded warrants to purchase ordinary shares.

89bio (ETNB) was over 4% lower after it launched an underwritten offering of $125 million of common shares and pre-funded warrants to purchase common stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) was almost 1% higher after saying a phase 3 trial of Opdivo plus Yervoy met the dual primary endpoint of progression-free survival in an interim analysis. The company also said its board has authorized the repurchase of an additional $3 billion worth of its shares under its multi-year buyback program.

