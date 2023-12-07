Health Care Sector Update for 12/07/2023: WBA, ABBV, CERE, JNJ, MRK, LLY, SLDB

Health care stocks fell late Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index down 0.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) shedding 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 0.7%.

In corporate news, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) said Thursday it is offering expanded COVID-19 and flu testing and treatment options in the US. Its shares rose almost 8%.

AbbVie (ABBV) agreed to buy Cerevel Therapeutics (CERE) for $45 a share in cash, representing a total equity value of $8.7 billion, the drugmakers said in a joint statement late Wednesday. AbbVie shares rose 0.9%, and Cerevel jumped nearly 12% in recent Thursday trading.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Merck (MRK) and Eli Lilly (LLY) shares fell after the Biden administration said Thursday it is launching measures to rein in health-care costs. The White House said it would use "march-in rights" to seize pharma patents if companies charge too much for drugs developed with government funds.

Solid Biosciences (SLDB) said the US Food and Drug Administration granted fast-track designation to SGT-003, the company's Duchenne muscular dystrophy gene therapy candidate. Its shares soared nearly 79%.

