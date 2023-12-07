Health Care Sector Update for 12/07/2023: ABBV, CERE, JNJ, MRK, LLY

Health care stocks fell Thursday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index down 0.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) shedding 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 0.7%.

In corporate news, AbbVie (ABBV) agreed to buy Cerevel Therapeutics (CERE) for $45 a share in cash, representing a total equity value of $8.7 billion, the drugmakers said in a joint statement late Wednesday. AbbVie shares rose 0.8%, and Cerevel jumped 12% in recent Thursday trading.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Merck (MRK) and Eli Lilly (LLY) shares fell after the Biden administration said Thursday it is launching measures to rein in health-care costs. The White House said it would use "march-in rights" to seize pharma patents if companies charge too much for drugs developed with government funds.

