Health Care Sector Update for 12/07/2022: VOR,RXDX,SYK,CDMO

Health care stocks were finishing on positive ground this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 0.7%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was climbing 0.8%.

In company news, Vor Biopharma (VOR) vaulted to a more than 42% gain after Wednesday reporting encouraging initial data from the first patient with acute myeloid leukemia following treatment with its tremtelectogene empogeditemcel product candidate. Vor also priced a public stock offering and a concurrent private placement with its largest institutional investor generating a combined $115.8 million.

Prometheus Biosciences (RXDX) rallied Wednesday, at one point rising more than 210% to a best-ever $111.99 a share, after reporting positive results from a pair of mid-stage studies of PRA023, with the product candidate showing strong efficacy and favorable safety results in both trials. The company now expects to begin phase 3 testing next year. Promethus shares were nearly 170% higher in late trading.

Stryker (SYK) added 2.6% after the medical device conglomerate increased its quarterly dividend by 7.9% to $0.75 per share.

To the downside, Avid Bioservices (CDMO) slumped nearly 13% after the biologics contract development and manufacturing company late Tuesday reported a Q2 net loss of $0.02 per share, swinging from EPS of $0.06 last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus for a $0.01 per-share loss for the three months ended Oct. 31.

