Health Care Sector Update for 12/07/2022: SNDX, SMMT, GSK, XLV, IBB

December 07, 2022 — 09:08 am EST

Health care stocks were flat to lower premarket Wednesday. The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently inactive and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down 0.1%.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) was slipping past 8%, a day after it priced an underwritten public offering of about 6.8 million common shares at $22 per share for gross proceeds of about $150 million.

Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) was down more than 8%, offsetting a portion of its gains from the previous day after it announced Tuesday a partnership with China-based biopharmaceutical company Akeso to license Akeso's cancer therapy ivonescimab in a deal worth as much as $5 billion.

GSK (GSK) was declining by more than 2% after saying it will continue to defend itself vigorously against claims brought against it at the state level in the US related to its heartburn drug Zantac.

