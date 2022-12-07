Health Care Sector Update for 12/07/2022: RXDX, SYK, CDMO

Health care stocks were extending their Wednesday gain this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.7% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 0.9%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was climbing 0.8%.

In company news, Prometheus Biosciences (RXDX) rallied, at one point rising over 210% to a best-ever $111.99 a share, after reporting positive results from a pair of mid-stage studies of PRA023, with the product candidate showing strong efficacy and favorable safety results in both trials. The company now expects to begin phase 3 testing next year. Promethus shares were more than 167% higher this afternoon.

Stryker (SYK) added 2% after the medical device conglomerate increased its quarterly dividend by 7.9% to $0.75 per share.

Avid Bioservices (CDMO) slumped over 13% after the biologics contract development and manufacturing company late Tuesday reported a Q2 net loss of $0.02 per share, reversing a $0.06 per share profit during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.01 per share loss for the three months ended Oct. 31.

