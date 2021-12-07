US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 12/07/2021: HQY, ACAD, BHG, XLV, IBB

MT Newswires MTNewswires
Health care stocks were advancing premarket Tuesday.

The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.56% higher while the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently up more than 1%.

HealthEquity (HQY) was shedding over 27% in value after it reported a non-GAAP EPS of $0.35 in Q3, down from $0.41 a year earlier, but meeting analyst estimates in a Capital IQ survey.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) was gaining more than 16% in value after saying patients in its Phase 3 trial of trofinetide for the treatment of Rett syndrome showed improvements in core symptoms, including being able to respond to a choice or having more freedom from repetitive hand movements.

Bright Health Group (BHG) was over 12% higher after it reiterated its 2021 revenue guidance of $4.1 billion to $4.2 billion and said it expects 2022 revenue to rise to $6.3 billion to $6.5 billion.

