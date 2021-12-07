Health Care Sector Update for 12/07/2021: BHG,FATE,HQY

Health care stocks were broadly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 1.0% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 1.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was surging 3.7%.

In company news, Bright Health Group (BHG) added 6.6% after the health care insurance firm reiterated its FY21 revenue outlook of $4.1 billion to $4.2 billion and said its FY22 revenue should increase to between $6.3 billion to $6.5 billion.

Fate Therapeutics (FATE) climbed almost 17% after Cowen began coverage of the immunotherapies company with an outperform stock rating.

HealthEquity (HQY) plunged Tuesday, at one point sinking 35% to its lowest share price in more than five years, after the health care savings account company late Monday reported a lower non-GAAP Q3 profit compared with year-ago levels and revenue for the three months ended Oct. 31 trailing Wall Street expectations. HealthEquity guided its FY22 earnings below analyst estimates.

