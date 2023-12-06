News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 12/06/2023: SYRS, SERA, CDIO, RYTM

December 06, 2023

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were mixed late Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index down 0.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 0.9%.

In corporate news, Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) reported "strong and encouraging" initial data from its ongoing phase 2 trial evaluating tamibarotene combined with venetoclax and azacitidine in newly diagnosed, unfit patients with acute myeloid leukemia and overexpression of a type of gene known as RARA. Its shares soared 43%.

Sera Prognostics (SERA) shares almost tripled after the company said it's stopping enrollment in a study evaluating the safety of a preterm birth prevention strategy due to the trial's early success.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) said its ongoing phase 3 trial assessing setmelanotide in children aged 2 to 6 years old with Bardet-Biedl syndrome, proopiomelanocortin or leptin receptor deficiency obesity reached the primary endpoint. Its shares rose 1.9%.

Cardio Diagnostics (CDIO) gained 2.6% after Nasdaq notified the company it regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing.

