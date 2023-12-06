Health Care Sector Update for 12/06/2023: SERA, RYTM, CDIO

Health care stocks advanced Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index edging up 0.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) adding 0.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 1.3%.

In corporate news, Sera Prognostics (SERA) shares more than tripled after the company said it's stopping enrollment in a study evaluating the safety of a preterm birth prevention strategy due to the trial's early success.

Cardio Diagnostics (CDIO) jumped 7.3% after Nasdaq notified the company it regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) said its ongoing phase 3 trial assessing setmelanotide in children aged 2 to 6 years old with Bardet-Biedl syndrome, proopiomelanocortin or leptin receptor deficiency obesity reached the primary endpoint. Its shares rose 4.4%.

