PHVS

Health Care Sector Update for 12/06/2023: PHVS, PHR, NBIX, XLV, IBB

December 06, 2023 — 09:25 am EST

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.3% while the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently inactive.

Pharvaris (PHVS) was gaining over 28% after saying a phase 2 clinical study of deucrictibant to prevent hereditary angioedema attacks met its primary endpoint.

Phreesia (PHR) was up more than 14% after it reported a Q3 loss of $0.58 per diluted share, narrower than a loss of $0.76 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.68.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) was over 2% higher after saying it has received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the US Food and Drug Administration for crinecerfont in congenital adrenal hyperplasia, a group of genetic disorders that involve the adrenal glands.

