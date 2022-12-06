Health Care Sector Update for 12/06/2022: KRTX, ANPC, GOSS

Health care stocks were moderately lower compared with most other industry sectors Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index slipping 0.8% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was sinking 2.3%.

In company news, Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) dropped nearly 12% after Tuesday announcing Steve Paul will step down as chair and CEO on Jan. 3 to become chief scientific officer at the biopharmaceuticals company and will be succeeded in the posts by Bill Meury and Christopher Coughlin, respectively.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science (ANPC) declined fractionally after the biotech company late Monday disclosed plans for a $5 million private placement of nearly 28.6 million class A ordinary shares at $0.175 each. Investors also will receive warrants to buy two more shares for each ordinary share they acquire through the upcoming stock sale.

Gossamer Bio (GOSS) sank nearly 77% to a record low of $2.15 a share after saying while its seralutinib drug candidate met its primary endpoint during phase 2 testing in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension, 93% of the patients in the active arm of the study experienced treatment emergent adverse events -- including one serious event -- compared with an 86% rate in the placebo arm.

