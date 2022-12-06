Health Care Sector Update for 12/06/2022: GOSS, MRTX, EBS, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up 0.04% and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was unchanged recently.

Gossamer Bio (GOSS) said top-line results from a phase two study of seralutinib in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension met their primary endpoint. The company also said treatment emergent adverse events were reported in 86% and 93% of the patients in the placebo and seralutinib arms, respectively. Gossamer Bio was recently tumbling by over 64%.

Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) said preliminary results from two trials show that adagrasib combined with pembrolizumab demonstrated "favorable tolerability and promising preliminary efficacy" in non-small cell lung cancer patients harboring a KRASG12C mutation. Mirati Therapeutics was down more than 16% recently.

Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) was up more than 9% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has accepted for review its supplemental new drug application for Narcan nasal spray, as an over-the-counter emergency treatment for known or suspected opioid overdose.

