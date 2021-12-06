US Markets
MESO

Health Care Sector Update for 12/06/2021: MESO, MOLN, LGVN

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were flat to positive in the lead up to Monday's opening bell as the Health Care SPDR (XLV) gained 0.2% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was unchanged recently.

Mesoblast (MESO) climbed 5.6% after news that its cardiovascular disease drug candidate rexlemestrocel-L showed the most benefit in patients with diabetes and/or ischemia.

Molecular Partners (MOLN) reported that its investigational drug ensovibep was shown to be safe and well-tolerated in a phase 2a trial in COVID-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms. Shares of the company were down 0.5%.

Longeveron (LGVN) retreated 5.3%, reversing from Friday's 11% gain after the company announced the closing of a private placement of about 1.2 million common shares sold at $17.50 apiece, which raised gross proceeds of about $20.5 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MESO MOLN LGVN

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular