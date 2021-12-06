Health Care Sector Update for 12/06/2021: ACET,CTXR,ENLV

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 1.0% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 0.6%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was down 1.4%.

In company news, Adicet Bio (ACET) surged more than 30% after announcing interim data from phase I testing of its ADI-001 investigational CAR-T therapy in patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, with two of the four evaluable patients showing a complete response to the treatment and another having a partial response. The cellular therapy also was generally well-tolerated, Adicet said.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR) rose 8.3% after the oncology company said it has completed enrollment for a phase III study of its I/ONTAK drug candidate for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Topline results from the late-stage trial are due in the first half of 2022 and the company expects to file a biologics license application during the second half of the year.

Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV) climbed 2.5% after the biopharmaceuticals company said US authorities have issued a notice of allowance for a patent application covering its Allocentra drug candidate for the treatment of sepsis, with formal patent award expected early next year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.