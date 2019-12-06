Health Care Sector Update for 12/06/2019: SAVA, BHVN, RCKT, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: -0.10%

PFE: +0.45%

ABT: Flat

MRK: +0.26%

AMGN: +0.25%

Health care giants were mixed in pre-market trading Friday.

Early movers include:

(+) Cassava Sciences (SAVA), which was gaining more than 18% in value after saying additional clinical data from a phase 2a study of PTI-125 showed the ability of the investigational Alzheimer's drug to slow down both neurodegeneration and neuroinflammation in patients.

(+) Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN) was advancing by more than 4% after it announced the successful completion of a pre-planned interim futility analysis for the T2 Protect AD study, an ongoing phase 2/3 clinical trial of troriluzole in Alzheimer's disease. According to the study's principal investigator, "the interim futility analysis supports continuation of the T2 Protect AD study."

(+) Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) was up more than 1% after saying it has treated the first patient in the phase 2 trial of RP-L102, a gene therapy for the treatment of Fanconi Anemia, a rare genetic disorder that affects the bone marrow.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.