Health Care Sector Update for 12/06/2019: JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN, CYAD, SAVA, CRIS

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +0.64%

PFE: +0.58%

ABT: +0.43%

MRK: +0.06%

AMGN: +0.14%

Health care stocks pared early gains but remained in positive territory in late Friday trade, with the NYSE Health Care Index advancing over 0.4% while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were up almost 0.7% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was rising more than 1%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Celyad (CYAD) was rising over 3% after the CAR-T cell therapies company secured EUR2.5 million ($2.8 million) in non-dilutive funding, taking the total from two donors to EUR11 million for this year.

(+) Amgen (AMGN) was up 0.2% after receiving US Food and Drug Administration's approval for Avsola, a treatment for autoimmune diseases such as Crohn's disease and psoriatic arthritis to help stop inflammation.

(+) Cassava Sciences (SAVA) was gaining 3% after additional data from a phase 2a study of PTI-125 showing its ability to slow down both neurodegen eration and neuroinflammation in patients. Separately, H.C. Wainwright raised its price target on Cassava to $6 from $3 and reaffirmed its buy rating.

(-) Curis (CRIS) was over 13% weaker, even after reporting encouraging data from two drug trials.

