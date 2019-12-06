Health Care Sector Update for 12/06/2019: JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN, CYAD, ONCY, RCKT, SAVA

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +1.00%

PFE: +1.04%

ABT: +0.60%

MRK: +0.28%

AMGN: +0.67%

Health care stocks were gaining broadly, with the NYSE Health Care Index advancing over 0.7% while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were up almost 1% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was rising more than 1%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Celyad (CYAD) was rising 5% after the CAR-T cell therapies company secured EUR2.5 million ($2.8 million) in non-dilutive funding, taking the total from two donors to EUR11 million for this year.

(+) Amgen (AMGN) was gaining 0.7% after receiving US Food and Drug Administration's approval for Avsola, a treatment for autoimmune diseases such as Crohn's disease and psoriatic arthritis to help stop inflammation.

(+) Cassava Sciences (SAVA) was gaining 18% after additional data from a phase 2a study of PTI-125 showing its ability to slow down both neurodegeneration and neuroinflammation in patients.

(+) Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) was surging more than 13% after saying it has treated the first patient in the phase 2 trial of RP-L102, a gene therapy for the treatment of Fanconi Anemia, a rare genetic disorder that affects the bone marrow

