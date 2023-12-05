Health Care Sector Update for 12/05/2023: TVTX, SWTX, CVS, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were steady pre-bell Tuesday as the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently inactive while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down a slight 0.1% recently.

Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) was advancing by more than 13% after saying it completed a "successful" pre-new drug application meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration for Filspari, or sparsentan, in IgA nephropathy while also announcing a 20% workforce reduction.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX) was down more than 7% after it priced its public offering of about 9.5 million of its common shares at $29 apiece.

CVS Health (CVS) was up over 2% after saying it plans to roll out CostVantage and Caremark TrueCost in 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.