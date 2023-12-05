News & Insights

TVTX

Health Care Sector Update for 12/05/2023: TVTX, SWTX, CVS, XLV, IBB

December 05, 2023 — 09:21 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were steady pre-bell Tuesday as the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently inactive while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down a slight 0.1% recently.

Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) was advancing by more than 13% after saying it completed a "successful" pre-new drug application meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration for Filspari, or sparsentan, in IgA nephropathy while also announcing a 20% workforce reduction.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX) was down more than 7% after it priced its public offering of about 9.5 million of its common shares at $29 apiece.

CVS Health (CVS) was up over 2% after saying it plans to roll out CostVantage and Caremark TrueCost in 2025.

