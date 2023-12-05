News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 12/05/2023: REPL, CMND, LLY, MCK

December 05, 2023 — 03:47 pm EST

Health care stocks were slipping late Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index down 0.4% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) off 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) dropped 0.3%.

In corporate news, Replimune (REPL) shares tumbled 46% after the company said RP1 plus cemiplimab didn't meet either of the two primary endpoints in a trial for the treatment of skin cancer.

Clearmind Medicine (CMND) jumped 29% after it said Tuesday it achieved "positive" results from a treatment targeting cocaine addiction.

Eli Lilly's (LLY) weight-loss drug Zepbound is now available in the US for adults with obesity and weight-related medical issues. The company's shares rose 0.5%.

McKesson (MCK) warehouse workers in Sacramento, California, represented by the Teamsters have "overwhelmingly" voted to strike if the company doesn't agree to a new labor deal, the union said late Monday. McKesson shares were up 0.5%.

