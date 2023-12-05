Health Care Sector Update for 12/05/2023: LLY

Health care stocks fell Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index down 0.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) easing 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) dropped 0.4%.

In corporate news, Eli Lilly's (LLY) weight-loss drug Zepbound is now available in the US for adults with obesity and weight-related medical issues. The company's shares rose 0.9%.

McKesson (MCK) warehouse workers in Sacramento, California, represented by the Teamsters have "overwhelmingly" voted to strike if the company doesn't agree to a new labor deal, the union said late Monday. McKesson shares were slightly lower.

BioAtla (BCAB) rose 3.3% after it said Tuesday that a phase 2 trial of BA3011 showed "promising clinical benefits" and a manageable safety profile in the treatment of lung cancer patients with solid tumors, supporting further evaluation in a phase 3 trial.

