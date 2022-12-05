Health Care Sector Update for 12/05/2022: VALN, VERV, LNTH, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were flat to lower pre-bell Monday. The iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was unchanged and the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down 0.6% recently.

Valneva (VALN) was almost 6% higher after saying an antibody persistence trial of its chikungunya vaccine candidate VLA1553 showed 99% of participants kept neutralizing antibody titers above the seroresponse threshold 12 months after a single-dose vaccination.

Verve Therapeutics (VERV) received a letter from the US Food and Drug Administration outlining the steps needed to resolve the clinical hold that was placed in early November on the company's study of VERVE-101, an investigational gene editing medicine. Verve Therapeutics was recently shedding more than 8% in value.

Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) was down more than 6% after saying it plans to offer $500 million of convertible senior notes due 2027 aimed at qualified institutional buyers.

