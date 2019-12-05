Health Care Sector Update for 12/05/2019: PDCO,AUPH,SAGE

Top Health Care Stocks

Health care stocks were edging lower, with the NYSE Health Care Index slipping slightly more than 0.1% while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were down almost 0.1% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling almost 1.1%.

(+) Patterson Cos (PDCO) climbed 13% after the dental and animal-health products distributor reported a better-than-expected non-GAAP Q2 profit and announced an agreement in principle with federal prosecutors in a probe of alleged improper sales by its Animal Health International unit. Under terms of the proposed deal, the company will pay $52.8 million in fines and forfeitures and will plead guilty to a strict-liability misdemeanor in exchange for a non-prosecution agreement by the US Attorney's Office in western Virginia.

(+) Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) more than doubled in price at one point early Thursday, climbing 108% to a best-ever $17.48 a share, after saying a combination of its Voclosporin drug candidate and mycophenolate and low-dose corticosteroids produced a 40.8% renal response rate in patients with lupus nephritis compared with a 22.5% response rate in patients in the control group during a phase III trial.

(-) Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) slumped Thursday, falling as much as 62% to its lowest share price since February 2017, after reporting disappointing results from phase III testing of its SAGE-217 drug candidate to treat major depressive disorder, failing to achieve the primary endpoint of a statistically significant reduction in patient symptoms compared with a placebo.

