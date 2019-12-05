Health Care Sector Update for 12/05/2019: AUPH, ACAD, SAGE, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +0.10%

PFE: +0.52%

ABT: Flat

MRK: +0.29%

AMGN: -1.1%

Health care majors were mixed in Thursday's pre-market trading.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH), which was surging by more than 103% amid positive results from the late-stage trial of Voclosporin, in combination with mycophenolate and low-dose corticosteroids, in the treatment of lupus nephritis.

(+) ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) was rallying nearly 20% after saying its pivotal phase 3 trial of pimavanserin in patients with dementia-related psychosis met its primary endpoint of significantly reducing the risk of relapse of psychosis by 2.8 fold.

(-) Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) was plunging more than 62% as the late-stage study evaluating its drug SAGE-217 to treat major depressive disorder did not meet its primary endpoint.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.