Health Care Sector Update for 12/04/2023: NVOS, ETNB, EYPT

Health care stocks were higher Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each edging up nearly 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 0.5%.

In corporate news, Novo Integrated Sciences (NVOS) shares jumped nearly 18% after it said Monday that the US District Court for the Central District of California approved its $60 million acquisition of the Ophir Collection, which consists of 43 gemstones.

89bio (ETNB) shares gained 6.5% after the company said it will advance into the phase 3 program for pegozafermin in patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, an advanced form of fatty liver disease, following a successful end-of-phase 2 meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals' (EYPT) shares soared 193% after the company said a phase 2 trial of EYP-1901, an investigational treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration, met its primary and key secondary endpoints.

