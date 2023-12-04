Health Care Sector Update for 12/04/2023: ATHE, NVOS, ETNB, EYPT

Health care stocks rose late Monday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index up 0.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) gaining 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) gained 0.7%.

In corporate news, Alterity Therapeutics (ATHE) announced "promising new data" on the results of ATH434 treatment in a Parkinson's disease primate model. The shares more than doubled.

Novo Integrated Sciences (NVOS) shares jumped 19% after it said the US District Court for the Central District of California approved its $60 million acquisition of the Ophir Collection, which consists of 43 gemstones.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) shares almost tripled after the company said a phase 2 trial of EYP-1901, an investigational treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration, met its primary and key secondary endpoints.

89bio (ETNB) shares gained 7.5% after the company said it will advance into the phase 3 program for pegozafermin in people with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, following an end-of-phase 2 meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration.

