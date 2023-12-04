News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 12/04/2023: ABSI, AZN, VCYT, CI, XLV, IBB

December 04, 2023 — 09:22 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Monday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down 0.4% while the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was down 0.3%.

Absci (ABSI) was up more than 8% amid an agreement with AstraZeneca (AZN) to collaborate on creating an artificial intelligence-designed antibody against an oncology target.

Veracyte (VCYT) was over 1% higher after saying new results with clinical observations and research conducted by users of its Decipher Prostate Genomic Classifier provide evidence backing the utility of the test to treat and manage prostate cancer.

Cigna (CI) was marginally advancing after saying it plans to reaffirm its full-year 2023 adjusted income from operations guidance of at least $24.75 per share during investor and analyst meetings over the next several weeks.

