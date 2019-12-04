Health Care Sector Update for 12/04/2019: KOD,HQY,ARWR

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ +1.67%

PFE +0.39%

ABT +0.47%

MRK +0.98%

AMGN +0.44%

Health care stocks were rising on Wednesday, with the NYSE Health Care Index gaining over 0.7% in afternoon trade while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were up more than 0.7% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was ahead nearly 0.6%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Kodiak Sciences (KOD) rose 20% after the specialty drugmaker late Tuesday priced a $276 million public offering of 6 million common shares at $46.00 apiece, or about 6.5% under its most recent closing price.

In other sector news:

(+) HealthEquity (HQY) climbed over 7% after the health care benefits management company reported better-than-expected Q3 financial results, reporting non-GAAP earnings of $0.47 per share during the three months ended Oct. 31 on $157.1 million in revenue, topping the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.23 per share non-GAAP profit on $152.4 million in revenue.

(-) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) fell 8% after pricing a $232 million public offering of 4 million common shares at $58 each, representing a 15.5% discount to Tuesday's closing price. Net proceeds will be used for general working capital, potential acquisitions and other strategic purposes, the company said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.