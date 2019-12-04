US Markets
HQY

Health Care Sector Update for 12/04/2019: HQY, LCI, ARWR, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +0.76%

PFE: +0.29%

ABT: Flat

MRK: -0.03%

AMGN: Flat

Health care giants were mixed pre-market Wednesday.

Moving stocks include:

(+) HealthEquity (HQY), which was more than 14% higher after booking a fiscal Q3 non-GAAP EPS of $0.47, up from $0.31 a year ago, and higher than the $0.23 average estimate of analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

(+) Lannett (LCI) was advancing by more than 10% after saying its first human study evaluating insulin glargine, a drug the company is developing with partners within HEC Group to control high blood sugar in patients with diabetes, has yielded positive results.

(-) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) was losing more than 8% in value after the company priced an underwritten public offering of 4 million shares at $58 apiece, a 15.5% discount to the stock's previous close, for total proceeds of $232 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HQY LCI ARWR JNJ PFE

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular