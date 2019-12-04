Health Care Sector Update for 12/04/2019: HQY, LCI, ARWR, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN
Top Health Care Stocks:
JNJ: +0.76%
PFE: +0.29%
ABT: Flat
MRK: -0.03%
AMGN: Flat
Health care giants were mixed pre-market Wednesday.
Moving stocks include:
(+) HealthEquity (HQY), which was more than 14% higher after booking a fiscal Q3 non-GAAP EPS of $0.47, up from $0.31 a year ago, and higher than the $0.23 average estimate of analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.
(+) Lannett (LCI) was advancing by more than 10% after saying its first human study evaluating insulin glargine, a drug the company is developing with partners within HEC Group to control high blood sugar in patients with diabetes, has yielded positive results.
(-) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) was losing more than 8% in value after the company priced an underwritten public offering of 4 million shares at $58 apiece, a 15.5% discount to the stock's previous close, for total proceeds of $232 million.
