Health Care Sector Update for 12/04/2019: HQY, LCI, ARWR, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +0.76%

PFE: +0.29%

ABT: Flat

MRK: -0.03%

AMGN: Flat

Health care giants were mixed pre-market Wednesday.

Moving stocks include:

(+) HealthEquity (HQY), which was more than 14% higher after booking a fiscal Q3 non-GAAP EPS of $0.47, up from $0.31 a year ago, and higher than the $0.23 average estimate of analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

(+) Lannett (LCI) was advancing by more than 10% after saying its first human study evaluating insulin glargine, a drug the company is developing with partners within HEC Group to control high blood sugar in patients with diabetes, has yielded positive results.

(-) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) was losing more than 8% in value after the company priced an underwritten public offering of 4 million shares at $58 apiece, a 15.5% discount to the stock's previous close, for total proceeds of $232 million.

