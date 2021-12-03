US Markets
IMAB

Health Care Sector Update for 12/03/2021: IMAB,ESPR,LGVN,CYAD

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 0.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking 2.6% in late trade.

In company news, I-Mab (IMAB) slid 8.6% after the oncology company said it has dosed the first two patients in a dose-expansion study of a combination of its CD73 antibody uliledlimab candidate with Genentech's Tecentriq in patients with selected advanced solid tumors.

Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) plunged almost 45% on Friday, touching a record low, after the specialty drug maker priced a $225 million public offering of about 32.1 million common shares at $7 apiece, or about 22% under Thursday's closing price. Investors also received an equal number of two-year warrants exercisable at $9 a share.

Among gainers, Longeveron (LGVN) jumped nearly 14% after the US Food and Drug Administration designated the company's allogeneic bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stromal cells as an orphan drug for the treatment of hypoplastic left heart syndrome, a rare and complex birth defect affecting normal blood flow through the heart.

Celyad Oncology SA (CYAD) climbed almost 31% after the Belgian biopharmaceuticals company announced a $32.5 million private placement with an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group, which is buying 6.5 million ordinary shares at $5 apiece. The deal provides the Fortress affiliate with a 28.8% Celyad stake.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IMAB ESPR LGVN CYAD

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular