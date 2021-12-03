Health Care Sector Update for 12/03/2021: IMAB,ESPR,LGVN,CYAD

Health care stocks were lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 0.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking 2.6% in late trade.

In company news, I-Mab (IMAB) slid 8.6% after the oncology company said it has dosed the first two patients in a dose-expansion study of a combination of its CD73 antibody uliledlimab candidate with Genentech's Tecentriq in patients with selected advanced solid tumors.

Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) plunged almost 45% on Friday, touching a record low, after the specialty drug maker priced a $225 million public offering of about 32.1 million common shares at $7 apiece, or about 22% under Thursday's closing price. Investors also received an equal number of two-year warrants exercisable at $9 a share.

Among gainers, Longeveron (LGVN) jumped nearly 14% after the US Food and Drug Administration designated the company's allogeneic bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stromal cells as an orphan drug for the treatment of hypoplastic left heart syndrome, a rare and complex birth defect affecting normal blood flow through the heart.

Celyad Oncology SA (CYAD) climbed almost 31% after the Belgian biopharmaceuticals company announced a $32.5 million private placement with an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group, which is buying 6.5 million ordinary shares at $5 apiece. The deal provides the Fortress affiliate with a 28.8% Celyad stake.

