Health Care Sector Update for 12/03/2021: ESPR,LGVN,CYAD

Health care stocks were lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 0.4%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking 2.4%.

In company news, Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) plunged 42% on Friday, touching a record low of $5.20 a share, after the specialty drug maker priced a $225 million public offering of about 32.1 million common shares at $7 apiece, or about 22% under Thursday's closing price. Investors also received an equal number of two-year warrants exercisable at $9 a share.

Longeveron (LGVN) jumped more than 22% after the US Food and Drug Administration designated the company's allogeneic bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stromal cells as an orphan drug for the treatment of hypoplastic left heart syndrome, a rare and complex birth defect affecting normal blood flow through the heart.

Celyad Oncology SA (CYAD) climbed more than 25% after the Belgian biopharmaceuticals company announced a $32.5 million private placement with an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group, which is buying 6.5 million ordinary shares at $5 apiece. The deal provides the Fortress affiliate with a 28.8% Celyad stake.

