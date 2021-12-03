Health Care Sector Update for 12/03/2021: ESPR, CYAD, FOLD

Health care stocks were up leading to Friday's opening bell. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up 0.3% while the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was 1.1% higher.

Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) slumped more than 32% on pricing a public offering of about 32.1 million common shares and short-term warrants to buy the same amount of common shares at $7 per share and accompanying warrant, for gross proceeds of roughly $225 million.

Celyad Oncology (CYAD) soared past 37% after it struck a deal to sell 6.5 million ordinary shares in a private placement deal with an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group at a price of $5 per share for gross proceeds of $32.5 million.

Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) shares gained 1.5% after the European Medicines Agency has accepted for submission the biotech company's marketing authorization applications for AT-GAA to treat Pompe disease.

