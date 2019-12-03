Health Care Sector Update for 12/03/2019: MACK,AGTC,VRAY,MDT,ARWR

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ -0.02%

PFE -0.61%

ABT -0.26%

MRK +0.33%

AMGN -0.19%

Health care stocks were moderately lower on Tuesday, with the NYSE Health Care Index slipping nearly 0.4% while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were down over 0.2% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing over 0.7% in late trade.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (MACK) rose almost 9% after it declared a special cash dividend of about $0.50 per share after receiving a $5 million milestone payment triggered by French drugmaker Ipsen deciding to continue a multi-level clinical trial of its Onivyde drug candidate in patients with small-cell lung cancer. Merrimack is eligible for up to $450 million in milestone payments after its April 2017 sale of Onivyde to Ipsen.

In other sector news:

(+) Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD) more than doubled in price Tuesday after the genetic therapy company agreed to a $3 billion buyout offer from Tokyo-based Astellas Pharma, which will pay $60 in cash for each Audentes share. The potential deal still is subject to US antitrust clearance and a majority of Audentes investors tendering their shares.

(+) ViewRay (VRAY) climbed 32.5% after late Monday saying medical device conglomerate Medtronic (MDT) and its Swedish affiliate Elekta agreed to acquire minority ownership stakes in the company and help promote its magnetic resonance-guided radiation therapy through a new collaboration agreement. Both firms are buying shares as part of ViewRay's $75 million stock sale, with Hong Kong-based Fosun International Ltd also purchasing enough shares to maintain its 17.7% equity stake in ViewRay.

(+) uniQure (QURE) rose 17% after Goldman Sachs started coverage of the genetic therapies company with a buy recommendation and a $98 price target and Cowen began its coverage with an outperform stock rating.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.