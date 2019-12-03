Health Care Sector Update for 12/03/2019: BOLD, QHC, ASLN, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: -0.40%

PFE: -0.71%

ABT: +0.05%

MRK: -0.51%

AMGN: +0.41%

Top health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Tuesday.

Early movers include:

(+) Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD) more than doubled after it agreed to be acquired by Tokyo-based Astellas Pharma for $60 per share in cash, or about $3 billion.

(+) Quorum Health (QHC) was up more than 40% after saying it received a non-binding proposal letter from KKR Credit Advisors (US) relating to a potential recapitalization transaction.

(-) ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (ASLN) plunged by 50% after it priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 5,124,527 American depositary shares (ADS) at $2.50 per ADS for gross proceeds of about $12.8 million.

