Health Care Sector Update for 12/03/2019: BOLD, QHC, ASLN, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN
Top Health Care Stocks:
JNJ: -0.40%
PFE: -0.71%
ABT: +0.05%
MRK: -0.51%
AMGN: +0.41%
Top health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Tuesday.
Early movers include:
(+) Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD) more than doubled after it agreed to be acquired by Tokyo-based Astellas Pharma for $60 per share in cash, or about $3 billion.
(+) Quorum Health (QHC) was up more than 40% after saying it received a non-binding proposal letter from KKR Credit Advisors (US) relating to a potential recapitalization transaction.
(-) ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (ASLN) plunged by 50% after it priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 5,124,527 American depositary shares (ADS) at $2.50 per ADS for gross proceeds of about $12.8 million.
