US Markets
BOLD

Health Care Sector Update for 12/03/2019: BOLD, QHC, ASLN, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: -0.40%

PFE: -0.71%

ABT: +0.05%

MRK: -0.51%

AMGN: +0.41%

Top health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Tuesday.

Early movers include:

(+) Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD) more than doubled after it agreed to be acquired by Tokyo-based Astellas Pharma for $60 per share in cash, or about $3 billion.

(+) Quorum Health (QHC) was up more than 40% after saying it received a non-binding proposal letter from KKR Credit Advisors (US) relating to a potential recapitalization transaction.

(-) ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (ASLN) plunged by 50% after it priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 5,124,527 American depositary shares (ADS) at $2.50 per ADS for gross proceeds of about $12.8 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BOLD QHC ASLN JNJ PFE

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular