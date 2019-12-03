Health Care Sector Update for 12/03/2019: AGTC, VRAY, MDT, ARWR, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ -0.50%

PFE -0.52%

ABT -0.28%

MRK +0.21%

AMGN -0.26%

Health care stocks were moderately lower on Tuesday, including a nearly 0.4% decline for the NYSE Health Care Index in recent trading while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were down more than 0.3% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing more than 0.6%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) uniQure (QURE) rose almost 17% after Goldman Sachs started coverage of the genetic therapies company with a buy stock recommendation and a $98 price target and Cowen began its coverage with an outperform stock rating.

In other sector news:

(+) Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD) more than doubled in price Tuesday after the genetic therapy company agreed to a $3 billion buyout offer from Tokyo-based Astellas Pharma, which will pay $60 in cash for each Audentes share. The potential deal still is subject to US antitrust clearance and a majority of Audentes investors tendering their shares.

(+) ViewRay (VRAY) climbed over 39% after late Monday saying medical device conglomerate Medtronic (MDT) and its Swedish affiliate Elekta agreed to acquire minority ownership stakes in the company and help promote its magnetic resonance-guided radiation therapy through a new collaboration agreement. Both firms are buying shares as part of ViewRay's $75 million stock sale, with Hong Kong-based Fosun International Ltd also purchasing enough shares to maintain its 17.7% equity stake in ViewRay.

