Health Care Sector Update for 12/02/2022: PGNY,RDHL,AVXL

Health care stocks were narrowly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) both slipping 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 0.1%.

In company news, Progyny (PGNY) fell 6.5% after a regulatory filing late Thursday showed chief financial officer Mark Livingston this week sold 14,801 of the fertility-benefits company's shares at an average of $36.70 apiece. Following Tuesday's transactions, Livingston continues to own 53,994 Progyny shares.

Redhill Biopharma (RDHL) dropped nearly 29% after the specialty drug maker priced an $8 million of 32 million units American depositary shares at $0.25 apiece, or nearly 32% below Thursday's closing price. Investors also received a warrant to buy another ADS exercisable at $0.25 per ADS.

Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) added almost 34% after overnight saying its Anavex 2-73 drug candidate produced a statistically significant reduction in cognitive and functional declines in patients with early Alzheimer's disease compared with patients who received a placebo, meeting primary and key secondary endpoints of a phase 2b/3 trial. Anavex2-73 also demonstrated visible improvement in patients with Alzheimer's disease, according to the company.

