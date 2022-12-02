Health Care Sector Update for 12/02/2022: AVXL, THTX, VEEV, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Friday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was slipping 0.7% and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was down more than 1% recently.

Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) was gaining over 38% in value, a day after it said its Anavex 2-73 drug candidate improved cognitive function in patients with early Alzheimer's disease, achieving the primary and key secondary endpoints of a phase 2b/3 study.

Theratechnologies (THTX) was retreating by more than 32%, a day after it said it voluntarily stopped the enrollment of patients in a phase 1 trial of TH1902, an investigational peptide drug conjugate for the treatment of sortilin-expressing cancers.

Veeva Systems (VEEV) reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings late Thursday of $1.13 per diluted share, up from $0.97 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $1.07. Veeva Systems was recently slipping past 4%.

