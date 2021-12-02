US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 12/02/2021: VIR, GRS

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Thursday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.05% higher and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was down 0.49% in recent trading.

Vir Biotechnology (VIR) gained more than 5% after it and GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK) Xevudy received the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency approval for patients with mild-to-moderate cases of COVID-19 who are at risk of developing severe disease.

Veru (VERU) was up more than 1% as it reported a fiscal Q4 loss of $0.05 per share, compared with a loss of $0.17 per share a year ago. Five analysts polled by Capital IQ projected a loss of $0.09 per share.

Omeros (OMER) climbed by more than 20% following news that it has agreed to sell its OMIDRIA franchise to Rayner Surgical Group in a deal valued at more than $1 billion.

