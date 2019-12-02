Health Care Sector Update for 12/02/2019: ASLN, EVFM, LXRX, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +0.33%

PFE: +0.18%

ABT: Flat

MRK: +0.48%

AMGN: Flat

Top health care stocks were flat to higher pre-market Monday.

Early movers include:

(+) ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (ASLN), which was surging more than 79% after saying its ASLAN004 drug showed early signs of efficacy in treating moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in a proof-of-concept study, with three patients seeing a 71% reduction in eczema area and severity index.

(+) Evofem Biosciences (EVFM) was gaining more than 32% in value as the company said a phase 2b study of its sexually transmitted infection prevention drug Amphora met both primary and secondary endpoints.

(-) Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) was plunging by more than 28% after the US Food and Drug Administration's Office of New Drugs rejected the company's appeal of the Complete Response Letter it received on its new drug application for sotagliflozin as an adjunct to insulin for treating patients with Type 1 diabetes.

