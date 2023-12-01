News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 12/01/2023: RANI, PFE, NLSP, EMBC

December 01, 2023 — 03:50 pm EST

Health care stocks advanced late Friday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index higher 0.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) adding 0.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 1.1%.

In corporate news, Rani Therapeutics (RANI) shares jumped 18% after the company disclosed Chief Executive Officer Talat Imran bought 20,000 class A common shares at $2.05 apiece on Wednesday.

Pfizer (PFE) said Friday that it will not advance trials of its twice-daily weight loss drug, danuglipron, amid a high number of participants reporting adverse side effects, even as the experimental pill met its primary endpoint in a mid-stage study. Pfizer shares fell 5%.

NLS Pharmaceutics (NLSP) surged 35% after it said Friday it has signed an exclusive option agreement under which it may acquire global development and commercialization rights to Aexon Labs' assets for the potential treatment of narcolepsy and other neuro-degenerative disorders.

Embecta (EMBC) said Friday that a safety notice released by the US Food and Drug Administration related to some plastic syringes doesn't apply to its products. Its shares rose 1.6%.

