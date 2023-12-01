Health Care Sector Update for 12/01/2023: PFE, BIOR, AZN, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were steady pre-bell Friday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was a slight 0.1% lower and iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently inactive.

Pfizer (PFE) was slipping nearly 5% after saying topline data from a phase 2 study of danuglipron met its primary endpoint, but it will not pursue phase 3 studies for a twice-daily dosage of the weight-loss drug.

Biora Therapeutics (BIOR) was rallying 33% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has cleared the company's Investigational New Drug application for BT-600 for the treatment of moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

AstraZeneca (AZN) was up 0.1% after saying it has discontinued two phase 3 trials of Lokelma that are part of a program assessing the clinical data and real-world evidence of the potential benefit of the drug in managing hyperkalemia across the cardiorenal spectrum.

