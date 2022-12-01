US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 12/01/2022: OFIX, NTLA, ABCL, XLV, IBB

December 01, 2022 — 09:06 am EST

Health care stocks were slightly higher pre-bell Thursday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up 0.2% and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was also gaining about 0.2%.

Orthofix Medical (OFIX) was climbing nearly 6% after saying it has received a nonbinding takeover offer from two private equity fund sponsors for $23 per share.

Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) was shedding over 7% in value after it priced an underwritten public offering of 6.6 million common shares at $45.80 per share for expected gross proceeds of about $300 million.

AbCellera Biologics (ABCL) was up more than 1% after the company and Rallybio (RLYB) announced a strategic collaboration to develop and commercialize antibody-based therapeutics for rare diseases.

