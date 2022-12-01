Health Care Sector Update for 12/01/2022: CMPX,MRK,AZYO,NTLA,ONCY

Healthcare stocks were edging higher Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.2% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) gaining 0.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was climbing 0.4% in late trade.

In company news, Compass Therapeutics (CMPX) jumped out to a more than 12% gain after Thursday saying it has dosed the first patient in a Phase 1b study of a combination of its CTX-471 drug candidate and Merck's Keytruda anti-PD-1 medication in patients with advanced solid tumors. The company also is evaluating CTX-471 as monotherapy for certain types of cancer, reporting partial responses in four patients.

Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) advanced almost 20% after the US Food and Drug Administration issued a fast-track designation for a combination of the company's pelareorep drug candidate and Roche's atezolizumab immunotherapy and gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel chemotherapies as a potential treatment for advanced or metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

On the downside, Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) fell nearly 11% after the genome editing company overnight priced a $300 million public offering of 6.6 million common shares at $45.80 per share, or 11% below Wednesday's closing price. The stock also was under pressure Thursday after SVB Securities lowered its price target for Intellia shares by $4 to $86 but reiterated its outperform stock rating.

Aziyo Biologics (AZYO) slumped 41% after the regenerative medicines company Thursday priced an $11.2 million public offering of 2.35 million common shares at $4.75 apiece, representing a more than 31% discount to Wednesday's closing price.

