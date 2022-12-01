Health Care Sector Update for 12/01/2022: AZYO,NTLA,ONCY

Health care stocks were moderately higher Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) both gaining 0.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 0.2%.

In company news, Aziyo Biologics (AZYO) slumped 41% after the regenerative medicines company Thursday priced a $11.2 million public offering of 2.35 million common shares at $4.75 apiece, representing a more than 31% discount to Wednesday's closing price.

Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) fell almost 11% after the genome editing company overnight priced a $300 million public offering of 6.6 million common shares at $45.80 per share, or 11% under Wednesday's closing price. The stock also was under pressure Thursday after SVB Securities lowered its price target for Intellia shares by $4 to $86 but reiterated its outperform stock rating.

Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) advanced more than 24% after the US Food and Drug Administration issued a fast track designation for a combination of the company's pelareorep drug candidate and Roche's atezolizumab immunotherapy and gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel chemotherapies as a potential treatment for advanced or metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

