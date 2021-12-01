Health Care Sector Update for 12/01/2021: BYSI, BTAI, BHG, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were edging higher premarket Wednesday as the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was up 0.50% and the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was recently climbing by 0.51%.

BeyondSpring (BYSI) was retreating by more than 51% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration rejected its new drug application seeking approval of plinabulin in combination with granulocyte to prevent chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) was down more than 17% after saying the FDA has extended the Prescription Drug User Fee Act date for its review of the new-drug application of BXCL501 to treat agitation associated with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder to April 5 from Jan. 5.

Bright Health Group's (BHG) NeueHealth unit said it plans to open at least 25 clinics in Florida, Texas, and North Carolina, taking its total to more than 70 owned clinics by early 2022. Bright Health Group was climbing past 2% in recent trading.

